Michael Jackson, Nina Simone, Donovan, Eagles...dans La Collection du 12 juin 2017

REPLAY - Michael Jackson, Nina Simone, Donovan, Eagles dans La Collection du 12 juin 2017

Georges Lang La Collection Georges Lang Georges Lang
>
Télécharger La Collection du 12 06 17
Georges Lang

No deposit love - Michael Franks
I can't go for that (no can do) - Daryl Hall & John Oates
Rock with you - Michael Jackson
I fell it coming - The Weeknd w/ Daft Punk
In the midnight hour - Roxy music w/ Bryand Ferry
I put a spell on you - Nina Simone
Killing me softly with his song - Roberta Flack
See the sky about to rain - Neil Young
Southern cross - Crosby, Stills & Nash
Lalena - Donovan
Suzanne - Leonard Cohen
On and on - Stephen Bishop
Wasted time - Eagles
Just the two of US - Grover Washington, Jr. & Bill Withers

