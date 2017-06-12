Michael Jackson, Nina Simone, Donovan, Eagles...dans La Collection du 12 juin 2017

publié le 12/06/2017 à 23:59

No deposit love - Michael Franks

I can't go for that (no can do) - Daryl Hall & John Oates

Rock with you - Michael Jackson

I fell it coming - The Weeknd w/ Daft Punk

In the midnight hour - Roxy music w/ Bryand Ferry

I put a spell on you - Nina Simone

Killing me softly with his song - Roberta Flack

See the sky about to rain - Neil Young

Southern cross - Crosby, Stills & Nash

Lalena - Donovan

Suzanne - Leonard Cohen

On and on - Stephen Bishop

Wasted time - Eagles

Just the two of US - Grover Washington, Jr. & Bill Withers