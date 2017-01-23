Michael Bublé, Elvin Bishop, Santana, Leonard Cohen...

REPLAY - Michael Bublé, Elvin Bishop, Santana et Leonard Cohen dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 23 janvier 2017.

par Georges Lang publié le 23/01/2017 à 23:59

It's a beautiful day - Michael Bublé

Got to get you in my life - Earth, Wind & Fire

Rolling in the deep - Aretha Franklin

Sexual haling - Marvin Gaye

Fooled around and fell in love - Elvin Bishop

Baker street - Gerry Rafferty

Hold on I'm coming - Melissa Etheridge

Soul man - Sam & Dave

Since I don't have you - Art Garfunkel

Samba pa ti - Santana

Way back home - Rod Stewart

Imagine - John Lennon

You want it darker - Leonard Cohen

Bird on a wire - Johnny Cash