Michael Bublé, Elvin Bishop, Santana, Leonard Cohen...

REPLAY - Michael Bublé, Elvin Bishop, Santana et Leonard Cohen dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 23 janvier 2017.
It's a beautiful day - Michael Bublé
Got to get you in my life - Earth, Wind & Fire
Rolling in the deep - Aretha Franklin
Sexual haling - Marvin Gaye
Fooled around and fell in love - Elvin Bishop
Baker street - Gerry Rafferty
Hold on I'm coming - Melissa Etheridge
Soul man - Sam & Dave
Since I don't have you - Art Garfunkel
Samba pa ti - Santana
Way back home - Rod Stewart
Imagine - John Lennon
You want it darker - Leonard Cohen
Bird on a wire - Johnny Cash