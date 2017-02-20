RTL PRESIDENTIELLE 2017 EMPLOI RTL2 RTL ASTRO ON REFAIT LES COURSES FUN RADIO
À la Bonne Heure !
1 min de lecture Musique

Michael Bublé, Chicago, Joe Jackson, Michael McDonald...

REPLAY - Michael Bublé, Chicago, Joe Jackson et Michael McDonald dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 20 février 2017.

Georges Lang La Collection Georges Lang Georges Lang
>
Crédit Image : Romain Boé | Crédit Média : Georges Lang | Date :
La page de l'émission
Georges Lang

Bring it on home to me - George Benson & Al Jarreau & McCartney
I wanna be around - Michael Bublé
Busted - Ray Charles
25 or 6 to 4 - Chicago
You can't get what you want - Joe Jackson
I feel it coming - The Weeknd w/ Daft Punk
What a wonderful world - Art Garfunkel w/ James Taylor w/ Paul Simon
We just couldn't say goodbye - Diana Krall
A wink and a smile - Harry Connick Jr.
Nobody knows you when you're down - Katie Melua
You don't know me - Neal McCoy
I keep forgettin' - Michael McDonald
Fly like an eagle - The Steve Miller Band
Deacon blue - Steely Dan

Musique Collection Fêtes
