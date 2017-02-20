Michael Bublé, Chicago, Joe Jackson, Michael McDonald...

publié le 20/02/2017 à 23:59

Bring it on home to me - George Benson & Al Jarreau & McCartney

I wanna be around - Michael Bublé

Busted - Ray Charles

25 or 6 to 4 - Chicago

You can't get what you want - Joe Jackson

I feel it coming - The Weeknd w/ Daft Punk

What a wonderful world - Art Garfunkel w/ James Taylor w/ Paul Simon

We just couldn't say goodbye - Diana Krall

A wink and a smile - Harry Connick Jr.

Nobody knows you when you're down - Katie Melua

You don't know me - Neal McCoy

I keep forgettin' - Michael McDonald

Fly like an eagle - The Steve Miller Band

Deacon blue - Steely Dan

