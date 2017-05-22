Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Elton John, Pink Floyd...Dans La Collection du 22 mai 2017

publié le 22/05/2017 à 23:59

Band on the run - Paul McCartney & Wings

Long train runnin' - The Doobie Brothers

Let's get it on - Marvin Gaye

Masterpiece - The Temptations

Killing me softly with his song - Roberta Flack

Touch me in the morning - Diana Ross

Gonna make you an offer you can't refuse - Jimmy Helms

Goodbye yellow brickroad - Elton John

Mind games - John Lennon

Do it again - Steely Dan

Angie - The Rolling Stones

The great gig in the sky - Pink Floyd

Roll over beethoven - Electric Light Orchestra



