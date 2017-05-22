Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Elton John, Pink Floyd...Dans La Collection du 22 mai 2017
REPLAY - Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Elton John et Pink Floyd dans La Collection du 22 mai 2017
Band on the run - Paul McCartney & Wings
Long train runnin' - The Doobie Brothers
Let's get it on - Marvin Gaye
Masterpiece - The Temptations
Killing me softly with his song - Roberta Flack
Touch me in the morning - Diana Ross
Gonna make you an offer you can't refuse - Jimmy Helms
Goodbye yellow brickroad - Elton John
Mind games - John Lennon
Do it again - Steely Dan
Angie - The Rolling Stones
The great gig in the sky - Pink Floyd
Roll over beethoven - Electric Light Orchestra