Manfred Mann, Ricky Nelson, Elvis Presley, Shoking Blue...

publié le 13/04/2017 à 23:59

One fine day - The Chiffons

Tell him - The Exciters

Twist and shout - The Isley Brothers

This diamond ring - Gary Lewis And The Playboys

Do wah diddy diddy - Manfred Mann

Last train to Clarksville - The Monkees

Never be anyone else but you - Ricky Nelson

I want you, I need you, I love you - Elvis Presley

Zip-a-dee-doo-dah - The Ratters

Hush - Billy Joe Royal

Venus - Shoking Blue

You can't hurry love - The Supremes

I call your name - The Mama's and The Papa's

Please, please me - The Beatles

Duke of earl - Gene Chandler

Lollipop - The Chordettes

Sweet soul music - Arthur Conley

New Orleans - Gary U.S. Bonds

Mr. Lonely - Bobby Vinton

Over the rainbow - Gene Vincent

You are my destiny - Paul Anka

Dream lover - Dion & The Belmonts