Manfred Mann, Ricky Nelson, Elvis Presley, Shoking Blue...

REPLAY - Manfred Mann, Ricky Nelson, Elvis Presley et Shoking Blue dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 13 Avril 2017.
One fine day - The Chiffons
Tell him - The Exciters
Twist and shout - The Isley Brothers
This diamond ring - Gary Lewis And The Playboys
Do wah diddy diddy - Manfred Mann
Last train to Clarksville - The Monkees
Never be anyone else but you - Ricky Nelson
I want you, I need you, I love you - Elvis Presley
Zip-a-dee-doo-dah - The Ratters
Hush - Billy Joe Royal
Venus - Shoking Blue
You can't hurry love - The Supremes
I call your name - The Mama's and The Papa's
Please, please me - The Beatles
Duke of earl - Gene Chandler
Lollipop - The Chordettes
Sweet soul music - Arthur Conley
New Orleans - Gary U.S. Bonds
Mr. Lonely - Bobby Vinton
Over the rainbow - Gene Vincent
You are my destiny - Paul Anka
Dream lover - Dion & The Belmonts