Les Nocturnes du 31 mai 2017
REPLAY - Ecoutez et Réécoutez les Nocturnes de Georges Lang du 31 Mai 2017.
Telling stories - Tracy Chapman
We take care of our own - Bruce Springsteen
When love comes to town - U2 w/ B.B. King
Further up on the road - Joe Bonamassa
Round the world - Texas
(You never can tell) - Emmylou Harris
Wagon wheel - Darius Rucker
On the beach - Chris Rea
Let's stay together - Seal
God only knows - Michael Buble
California dream - Diana Krall
Far from any Road - The Themesters
While my guitar gently weeps - The Beatles
Unchain my heart - Joe Cocker
I feel it coming - The Weeknd & Daft Punk
We shall overcome - Bruce Springsteen