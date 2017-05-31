Les Nocturnes du 30 mai 2017
REPLAY - Ecoutez et Réécoutez les Nocturnes de Georges Lang du 30 Mai 2017.
Sgt. Pepper's lonely hearts club band - The Beatles
With a little help from my friends - The Beatles
Lucy in the sky with diamonds - The Beatles
Getting better - The Beatles
Fixing a hole - The Beatles
Being for the benefit of Mr.Kite - the Beatles
Within you without you - The Beatles
WhenI'm sixty-four - The Beatles
Lucy in the sky (alternative) - The Beatles
Lovely rita (alternative) - The Beatles
Good morning good morning - The Beatles
Sgt. Pepper's lonely hearts club band - reprise The Beatles
A day in the life - The Beatles
A day in the life (alternative) - The Beatles