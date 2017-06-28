BD RTL - JUIN
Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio

Les Nocturnes du 28 juin 2017

REPLAY - Ecoutez et Réécoutez les Nocturnes de Georges Lang du 28 juin 2017.

Georges Lang Les Nocturnes Georges Lang
>
Télécharger Les Nocturnes du 28 06 17 - Didier Gustin - Part 1 Crédit Image : Elodie Grégoire | Crédit Média : Georges Lang | Durée : | Date :
La page de l'émission
Georges Lang

The man who sold the world - David Bowie
Slave to love - Bryan Ferry
Hey you - Pink Floyd
Sirius/ Eye in the sky - The Alan Parsons Project
Paradise circus - Massive Attack
Rosanna - Toto
Hit me with your best shot - Pat Benatar
I'm in the mood for love - Brenda Lee
Harvest - Neil Young
Creep - Radiohead
Jamming - Bob Marlet & The Wailers
Our day will come - Amy Winehouse
Wild is the wind - Nina Simone
Fragile - Sting
Crazy vibes - Selah Sue
Ai no corrida - Quincy Jones
Ain't that good news - Sam Cooke

Lire la suite
Vous aimerez aussi
Plus de vidéos
Restez informé
* voir les mentions légales
Commentaires

Afin d'assurer la sécurité et la qualité de ce site, nous vous demandons de vous identifier pour laisser vos commentaires. Cette inscription sera valable sur le site RTL.fr.

Connectez-vous Inscrivez-vous

fermer
Signaler un abus
Signaler le commentaire suivant comme abusif
500 caractères restants
article
7789144576
Les Nocturnes du 28 juin 2017
Les Nocturnes du 28 juin 2017
REPLAY - Ecoutez et Réécoutez les Nocturnes de Georges Lang du 28 juin 2017.
http://www.rtl.fr/culture/musique/les-nocturnes-du-28-juin-2017-7789144576
2017-06-28 15:03:00
http://media.rtl.fr/cache/5h6Vlnxe3TBevl2tZfwLQA/330v220-2/online/image/2014/0422/7771348868_georges-lang.jpg