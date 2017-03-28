RTL PRESIDENTIELLE 2017 EMPLOI RTL2 RTL ASTRO ON REFAIT LES COURSES FUN RADIO
Les Grosses Têtes

Les Nocturnes du 27 Mars 2017.

REPLAY - Écoutez ou réécoutez Les Nocturnes de Georges Lang du 27 Mars 2017.

Georges Lang Les Nocturnes Georges Lang
>
Télécharger Les Nocturnes du 27/03/2017 Crédit Image : Romain Boé | Crédit Média : Georges Lang | Durée : | Date :
La page de l'émission
Georges Lang

Long long time - McGuinn/Clark/Hillman
Mr.Tambourine man - The Byrds
You ain't going nowhere - The Byrds
Desert prayer part 2 - Marty Stuart & Fabulous Superlatives
Way out west - Marty Stuart & Fabulous Superlatives
The valley - Laura Marling
Flower - Eels
Room 29 - Jarvis Cocker
Break on through - The Doors
Don't know what came over me - Mike + The Mechanics (Power - Play)
Burn - Toto
When I see you again - Fleetwood Mac
Black tears - Imelda May w/ Jeff Beck
Steeled blues - Jeff Beck w/ The Yardbirds

Lire la suite
Vous aimerez aussi
Plus de vidéos
Restez informé
* voir les mentions légales
Commentaires

Afin d'assurer la sécurité et la qualité de ce site, nous vous demandons de vous identifier pour laisser vos commentaires. Cette inscription sera valable sur le site RTL.fr.

Connectez-vous Inscrivez-vous

article
7787843860
Les Nocturnes du 27 Mars 2017.
Les Nocturnes du 27 Mars 2017.
REPLAY - Écoutez ou réécoutez Les Nocturnes de Georges Lang du 27 Mars 2017.
http://www.rtl.fr/culture/musique/les-nocturnes-du-27-mars-2017-7787843860
2017-03-28 01:00:00
https://media.rtl.fr/cache/asH0UNYH2N5_7K-ZwJdxvA/330v220-2/online/image/2015/0921/7779799018_georges-lang.jpg