Les Nocturnes du 26 avril 2017.

publié le 27/04/2017 à 01:00

But anyway - Blues Traveler

Whenever I call you friend - Kenny Loggins & Stevie Nicks

Willin' - Linda Ronstadt

Colder Weather - Zac Brown Band

Chameleon - Elton John

Here I go again - Whitesnake

I can't go for that ( no can do ) - Daryl Hall & John Oates



I can get next to you - The Temptations

Arc of a driver - Steve Winwood

Hard to say I'm sorry / Get away - Chicago

I'd really love to see you tonight - England Dan & John Ford Coley

Un peu menteur - Christophe

Almost home - Craig Morgan

Sussudio - Phil Collins

Desperado - Laurence Boccolini & Beverly Jo Scott

Running on empty - Jackson Browne

Laurence Boccolini