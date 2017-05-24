Les Nocturnes du 23 mai 2017
REPLAY - Ecoutez et Réécoutez les Nocturnes de Georges Lang du 23 Mai 2017.
Indigo Sunset - John Mellencamp & Carlene Carter
All night talk radio - John Mellencamp & Carlene Carter
Hymn - Barclay James Harvest ( Live )
A vision - Rick Wakeman & London Symphony Orchestra
The end of the return - Rick Wakeman & London Symphony Orchestra
Night in white satin - The Moode Blues w/ London Festival Orchestra
When love comes to town - Herbie Hancock w/ Jonny Lang & Joss Stone
Mobile blue - John Mellencamp ( Power-Play )
One headlight - The Wallflowers
Deja vu - Roger Waters ( Live CBS )