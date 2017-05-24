Les Nocturnes du 23 mai 2017

publié le 24/05/2017 à 01:00

Indigo Sunset - John Mellencamp & Carlene Carter

All night talk radio - John Mellencamp & Carlene Carter

Hymn - Barclay James Harvest ( Live )

A vision - Rick Wakeman & London Symphony Orchestra

The end of the return - Rick Wakeman & London Symphony Orchestra

Night in white satin - The Moode Blues w/ London Festival Orchestra

When love comes to town - Herbie Hancock w/ Jonny Lang & Joss Stone

Mobile blue - John Mellencamp ( Power-Play )

One headlight - The Wallflowers

Deja vu - Roger Waters ( Live CBS )