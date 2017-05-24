On vous embraque au Festival de Cannes
Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio

Les Nocturnes du 23 mai 2017

REPLAY - Ecoutez et Réécoutez les Nocturnes de Georges Lang du 23 Mai 2017.

Georges Lang Les Nocturnes Georges Lang
>
Télécharger Les Nocturnes du 23 05 17 Crédit Image : Elodie Grégoire | Crédit Média : Georges Lang | Durée : | Date : La page de l'émission
Georges Lang

Indigo Sunset - John Mellencamp & Carlene Carter
All night talk radio - John Mellencamp & Carlene Carter
Hymn - Barclay James Harvest ( Live )
A vision - Rick Wakeman & London Symphony Orchestra
The end of the return - Rick Wakeman & London Symphony Orchestra
Night in white satin - The Moode Blues w/ London Festival Orchestra
When love comes to town - Herbie Hancock w/ Jonny Lang & Joss Stone
Mobile blue - John Mellencamp ( Power-Play )
One headlight - The Wallflowers
Deja vu - Roger Waters ( Live CBS )

Lire la suite
Vous aimerez aussi
Plus de vidéos
Restez informé
* voir les mentions légales
Commentaires

Afin d'assurer la sécurité et la qualité de ce site, nous vous demandons de vous identifier pour laisser vos commentaires. Cette inscription sera valable sur le site RTL.fr.

Connectez-vous Inscrivez-vous

fermer
Signaler un abus
Signaler le commentaire suivant comme abusif
500 caractères restants
article
7788680060
Les Nocturnes du 23 mai 2017
Les Nocturnes du 23 mai 2017
REPLAY - Ecoutez et Réécoutez les Nocturnes de Georges Lang du 23 Mai 2017.
http://www.rtl.fr/culture/musique/les-nocturnes-du-23-mai-2017-7788680060
2017-05-24 01:00:00
http://media.rtl.fr/cache/5h6Vlnxe3TBevl2tZfwLQA/330v220-2/online/image/2014/0422/7771348868_georges-lang.jpg