Les Nocturnes du 19 juin 2017
REPLAY - Ecoutez et Réécoutez les Nocturnes de Georges Lang du 19 juin 2017.
Don't know what came over me - Mike + The Mechanics
Be myself - Sheryl Crow
Waiting on the world to change - Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo'
Night life - Foreigner
Hold the line - Toto
My bucket's golt a hole in it - Jimmy Page & Robert Plant
My hppiness - Chris Isaak w/ Michelle Branch
Grandview - John Mellencamp/Martina Mc Bride
To be without you - Ryan Adams ( Power-Play)
Deja vu ( Live ) - Roger Waters w/ Jonathan Wilson
Lovestrong -Jonathan Wilson
In my own way - Ray Lamontagne
Another day - Ray Lamontagne