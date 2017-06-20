Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio

Les Nocturnes du 19 juin 2017

REPLAY - Ecoutez et Réécoutez les Nocturnes de Georges Lang du 19 juin 2017.

Georges Lang Les Nocturnes Georges Lang
>
Télécharger Les Nocturnes du 19/06/2017 Crédit Image : Elodie Grégoire | Crédit Média : Georges Lang | Durée : | Date : La page de l'émission
Georges Lang

Don't know what came over me - Mike + The Mechanics
Be myself - Sheryl Crow
Waiting on the world to change - Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo'
Night life - Foreigner
Hold the line - Toto
My bucket's golt a hole in it - Jimmy Page & Robert Plant
My hppiness - Chris Isaak w/ Michelle Branch
Grandview - John Mellencamp/Martina Mc Bride
To be without you - Ryan Adams ( Power-Play)
Deja vu ( Live ) - Roger Waters w/ Jonathan Wilson
Lovestrong -Jonathan Wilson
In my own way - Ray Lamontagne
Another day - Ray Lamontagne

Lire la suite
Vous aimerez aussi
Plus de vidéos
Restez informé
* voir les mentions légales
Commentaires

Afin d'assurer la sécurité et la qualité de ce site, nous vous demandons de vous identifier pour laisser vos commentaires. Cette inscription sera valable sur le site RTL.fr.

Connectez-vous Inscrivez-vous

fermer
Signaler un abus
Signaler le commentaire suivant comme abusif
500 caractères restants
article
7789029236
Les Nocturnes du 19 juin 2017
Les Nocturnes du 19 juin 2017
REPLAY - Ecoutez et Réécoutez les Nocturnes de Georges Lang du 19 juin 2017.
http://www.rtl.fr/culture/musique/les-nocturnes-du-19-juin-2017-7789029236
2017-06-20 01:00:00
http://media.rtl.fr/cache/5h6Vlnxe3TBevl2tZfwLQA/330v220-2/online/image/2014/0422/7771348868_georges-lang.jpg