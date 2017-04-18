Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio

Les Nocturnes du 17 Avril 2017.

REPLAY - Écoutez ou réécoutez Les Nocturnes de Georges Lang du 17 Avril 2017.

Georges Lang Les Nocturnes Georges Lang
Georges Lang

You must believe in yourself - Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm
The weight ( live ) - Mavis Staples & Friends
Bird on the wire ( live ) - Tedeschi Trucks Band
It's my world - Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie
I'm going home ( live ) - Ten Years After
Waiting on the world to change - Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo'
Runaway - Bonnie Raitt
Desert prayer ( Part 2 ) - Marty Stuart & Fabulous Superlatives
Way out west - Marty Stuart & Fabulous Superlatives
Sirius - The Alan Parsons Project
Eye in the sky - The Alan Parsons Project
Dust in the wind - Kansas
The best of times - Styx

