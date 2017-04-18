Les Nocturnes du 17 Avril 2017.

publié le 18/04/2017 à 01:00

You must believe in yourself - Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm

The weight ( live ) - Mavis Staples & Friends

Bird on the wire ( live ) - Tedeschi Trucks Band

It's my world - Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie

I'm going home ( live ) - Ten Years After

Waiting on the world to change - Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo'

Runaway - Bonnie Raitt

Desert prayer ( Part 2 ) - Marty Stuart & Fabulous Superlatives

Way out west - Marty Stuart & Fabulous Superlatives

Sirius - The Alan Parsons Project

Eye in the sky - The Alan Parsons Project

Dust in the wind - Kansas

The best of times - Styx