Les Nocturnes du 13 juin 2017
REPLAY - Ecoutez et Réécoutez les Nocturnes de Georges Lang du 13 juin 2017.
Greyhound 89 - Matt Ellis
Way out west - Marty Stuart & Fabulous Superlatives
Something tells it no to - Robert Francis & The Night Tide
Baby was the devil - Robert Francis & The Night Tide
Love is a chemical - Robert Francis & The Night Tide
American skin (41 shots) - Bruce Springsteen & The E. Street Band (live)
In the air tonight - Phil Collins (live)
Tupelo - Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit (Power-Play)
Gypsy in me - Bonnie Raitt
First one in the car - The Wallflowers
Amerivan girl - Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
Rain Plans - Israel Nash