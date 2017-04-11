Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio

Les Nocturnes du 10 Avril 2017.

REPLAY - Écoutez ou réécoutez Les Nocturnes de Georges Lang du 10 Avril 2017.

Georges Lang Les Nocturnes Georges Lang
Georges Lang

Don't leave me here - Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo'
Backstage pass - McGuinn, Clark, Hillman
Carry on wayward son - Kansas
Living wreck - Deep Purple
One night in Vegas - Deep Purple
Maria - The Last Bandoleros
Do you still love me - Ryan Adams
Aspen, Colorado - Robert Cray (Power-Play)
Where the wild roses grow - Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds w/ Kylie Minogue
The valley - Laura Marling
It ain't over yet - Rodney Crowell w/ Rosanne Cash & JP White
Waiting on the world to change - Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo'

