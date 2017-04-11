Les Nocturnes du 10 Avril 2017.

publié le 11/04/2017 à 01:00

Don't leave me here - Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo'

Backstage pass - McGuinn, Clark, Hillman

Carry on wayward son - Kansas

Living wreck - Deep Purple

One night in Vegas - Deep Purple

Maria - The Last Bandoleros

Do you still love me - Ryan Adams

Aspen, Colorado - Robert Cray (Power-Play)

Where the wild roses grow - Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds w/ Kylie Minogue

The valley - Laura Marling

It ain't over yet - Rodney Crowell w/ Rosanne Cash & JP White

Waiting on the world to change - Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo'