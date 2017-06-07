Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio

Les Nocturnes du 06 juin 2017

REPLAY - Ecoutez et Réécoutez les Nocturnes de Georges Lang du 06 juin 2017.

Georges Lang

Parking lot symphony - Trombone Shorty
On my one - Jack Bugg
Dive - Ed Sheeran
Chuck e's in love - Rickie Lee Jones
Talkin' bout a revolution - Tracy Chapman
If you have crying eyes - John David Souther & L.Ronstadt
You can close your eyes - James Taylor
Things we do for love - David Crosby
This train (acoustic) - Joe Bonamassa
Virginia - The Marcus King Band w/ Warren
Right place wrong time - B.B. King & Bonnie Raitt
Got to get better in a little while (Live) - Eric Clapton

Les Nocturnes du 06 juin 2017
Les Nocturnes du 06 juin 2017
REPLAY - Ecoutez et Réécoutez les Nocturnes de Georges Lang du 06 juin 2017.
