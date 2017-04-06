Les Nocturnes du 05 Avril 2017.

publié le 06/04/2017 à 01:00

Why I was born - Bob Dylan

Tilted - Christine And The Queens

Get lucky - Daft Punk

Initials B.B. - Iggy Pop

Blue suede shoes - Johnny Hallyday

Tangerine - Christophe & Alan Vega

Nights in white satin - Alain Bashung



Icu - Lou Doillon

Né dans un ice cream - Michel Polnareff

Elle m'appartient ( c'est une artiste ) - Francis Cabrel

Cover me with flowers of mauve - Gérard Manset & Mark Lanegan

Demain ce sera la find u monde - Jean - Pierre Capdevielle

Rock el casba - Rachid Taha

Darling ( darling ) - Theodore, Paul & Gabriel

Les cactus - The Lasy Shadow Puppets