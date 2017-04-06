Les Nocturnes du 05 Avril 2017.
REPLAY - Écoutez ou réécoutez Les Nocturnes de Georges Lang du 05 Avril 2017.
- Les Nocturnes du 05 04 17 - yves Bigot Part 1 Télécharger
- Les Nocturnes du 05 04 17 - yves Bigot Part 2 Télécharger
Why I was born - Bob Dylan
Tilted - Christine And The Queens
Get lucky - Daft Punk
Initials B.B. - Iggy Pop
Blue suede shoes - Johnny Hallyday
Tangerine - Christophe & Alan Vega
Nights in white satin - Alain Bashung
Icu - Lou Doillon
Né dans un ice cream - Michel Polnareff
Elle m'appartient ( c'est une artiste ) - Francis Cabrel
Cover me with flowers of mauve - Gérard Manset & Mark Lanegan
Demain ce sera la find u monde - Jean - Pierre Capdevielle
Rock el casba - Rachid Taha
Darling ( darling ) - Theodore, Paul & Gabriel
Les cactus - The Lasy Shadow Puppets