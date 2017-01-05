REPLAY - Écoutez ou réécoutez Les Nocturnes du 04 janvier 2017.

> Les Nocturnes du 04 01 17

publié le 05/01/2017 à 01:00

In the army now - Status Quo

Rockin' all over the world - Status Quo

Caroline - Status Quo

Whatever you want - Status Quo

The wanderer - Status Quo

A mess of blues - Status Quo

Down down - Status Quo

The anniversary waltz medley - Status Quo

I knew you were waiting (for me) - George Michael w/ Aretha Franklin

As - George Michael w/ Mary J.Blige

Don't let the sun go down on me (live) - George Michael w/ Elton John

Somebody (live) - George Michael w/ Queen

Let her down easy - George Michael