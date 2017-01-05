RTL PRESIDENTIELLE 2017 EMPLOI RTL2 RTL ASTRO ON REFAIT LES COURSES FUN RADIO
On est fait pour s'entendre

Les Nocturnes du 04 janvier 2017.

REPLAY - Écoutez ou réécoutez Les Nocturnes du 04 janvier 2017.

La page de l'émission : Les Nocturnes
>
Les Nocturnes du 04 01 17 Crédit Image : Elodie Grégoire Crédit Média : Georges Lang Télécharger

In the army now - Status Quo
Rockin' all over the world - Status Quo
Caroline - Status Quo
Whatever you want - Status Quo
The wanderer - Status Quo
A mess of blues - Status Quo
Down down - Status Quo
The anniversary waltz medley - Status Quo
I knew you were waiting (for me) - George Michael w/ Aretha Franklin
As - George Michael w/ Mary J.Blige
Don't let the sun go down on me (live) - George Michael w/ Elton John
Somebody (live) - George Michael w/ Queen
Let her down easy - George Michael

VOUS AIMEREZ AUSSI
PLUS DE VIDÉOS
Commentaires

Afin d'assurer la sécurité et la qualité de ce site, nous vous demandons de vous identifier pour laisser vos commentaires. Cette inscription sera valable sur le site RTL.fr.

Connectez-vous Inscrivez-vous

fermer
Signaler un abus
Signaler le commentaire suivant comme abusif
500 caractères restants
article
7786587322
Les Nocturnes du 04 janvier 2017.
Les Nocturnes du 04 janvier 2017.
REPLAY - Écoutez ou réécoutez Les Nocturnes du 04 janvier 2017.
http://www.rtl.fr/culture/musique/les-nocturnes-du-04-janvier-2017-7786587322
2017-01-05 01:00:00
http://media.rtl.fr/cache/-hJAqT8fI8c8QvqjQjKHJA/330v220-2/online/image/2014/0422/7771348837_georges-lang.jpg