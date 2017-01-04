REPLAY - Écoutez ou réécoutez Les Nocturnes du 03 janvier 2017.
Lost property - Turin Brakes
Walking in the sand - Jeff Beck w/ Imelda May
Stranger to stranger - Paul Simon
59 th street bridge song ( Feelin' groovy) - Simon & Garfunkel
A hazy shade of winter - Simon & Garfunkel
Homeward bound - Simon & Garfunkel
The boxer - Simon & Garfunkel
The island - Timothy B. Schmit
By the light of common day - David Crosby ( Power - Play )
Fire and rain (acoustic) - James Taylor
Crossroad's (acoustic) - Calvin Russell
Crazy love - Ben Harper
What you gonna do about me - Buddy Guy & Beth Hart