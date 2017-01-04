REPLAY - Écoutez ou réécoutez Les Nocturnes du 03 janvier 2017.

publié le 04/01/2017

Lost property - Turin Brakes

Walking in the sand - Jeff Beck w/ Imelda May

Stranger to stranger - Paul Simon

59 th street bridge song ( Feelin' groovy) - Simon & Garfunkel

A hazy shade of winter - Simon & Garfunkel

Homeward bound - Simon & Garfunkel

The boxer - Simon & Garfunkel

The island - Timothy B. Schmit

By the light of common day - David Crosby ( Power - Play )

Fire and rain (acoustic) - James Taylor

Crossroad's (acoustic) - Calvin Russell

Crazy love - Ben Harper

What you gonna do about me - Buddy Guy & Beth Hart