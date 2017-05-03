Les Nocturnes du 02 Mai 2017.

publié le 03/05/2017 à 01:00

Midnight highway - Quinn Sullivan

Waiting on the world to change - Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo'

New Minglewood Blues (Live) - Grateful Dead

Bird on the wire (Live) - Tedeschi Trucks Band

Piece of my heart - Erma Franklin

Me and Bobby McGee - Janis Joplin & Full Tilt Boogie Band

Sending a message - Texas

Two hearts - Valerie June (Power-Play)

The valley - Laura Marling

Every day - Iggy Pop w/ Jamie Saft's Jazz Trio

You keep me hanging on - Vanilla Fudge

Feel about you - Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie