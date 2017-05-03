Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio

Les Nocturnes du 02 Mai 2017.

REPLAY - Ecoutez et Réécoutez les Nocturnes de Georges Lang du 02 Mai 2017.

Georges Lang Les Nocturnes Georges Lang
>
Télécharger Les Nocturnes du 02 05 17 Crédit Image : Elodie Grégoire | Crédit Média : Georges Lang | Durée : | Date : La page de l'émission
Georges Lang

Midnight highway - Quinn Sullivan
Waiting on the world to change - Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo'
New Minglewood Blues (Live) - Grateful Dead
Bird on the wire (Live) - Tedeschi Trucks Band
Piece of my heart - Erma Franklin
Me and Bobby McGee - Janis Joplin & Full Tilt Boogie Band
Sending a message - Texas
Two hearts - Valerie June (Power-Play)
The valley - Laura Marling
Every day - Iggy Pop w/ Jamie Saft's Jazz Trio
You keep me hanging on - Vanilla Fudge
Feel about you - Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie

Lire la suite
Vous aimerez aussi
Plus de vidéos
Restez informé
* voir les mentions légales
Commentaires

Afin d'assurer la sécurité et la qualité de ce site, nous vous demandons de vous identifier pour laisser vos commentaires. Cette inscription sera valable sur le site RTL.fr.

Connectez-vous Inscrivez-vous

fermer
Signaler un abus
Signaler le commentaire suivant comme abusif
500 caractères restants
article
7788374825
Les Nocturnes du 02 Mai 2017.
Les Nocturnes du 02 Mai 2017.
REPLAY - Ecoutez et Réécoutez les Nocturnes de Georges Lang du 02 Mai 2017.
http://www.rtl.fr/culture/musique/les-nocturnes-du-02-mai-2017-7788374825
2017-05-03 01:00:00
http://media.rtl.fr/cache/5h6Vlnxe3TBevl2tZfwLQA/330v220-2/online/image/2014/0422/7771348868_georges-lang.jpg