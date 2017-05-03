Les Nocturnes du 02 Mai 2017.
REPLAY - Ecoutez et Réécoutez les Nocturnes de Georges Lang du 02 Mai 2017.
Midnight highway - Quinn Sullivan
Waiting on the world to change - Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo'
New Minglewood Blues (Live) - Grateful Dead
Bird on the wire (Live) - Tedeschi Trucks Band
Piece of my heart - Erma Franklin
Me and Bobby McGee - Janis Joplin & Full Tilt Boogie Band
Sending a message - Texas
Two hearts - Valerie June (Power-Play)
The valley - Laura Marling
Every day - Iggy Pop w/ Jamie Saft's Jazz Trio
You keep me hanging on - Vanilla Fudge
Feel about you - Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie