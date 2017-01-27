REPLAY - Le titre "Whole lotta highway " de Marty Stuart est Power Play WRTL Country de Georges Lang du 26 janvier
De minuit à 1h00, chaque semaine, Georges Lang ressuscite "the rock’n’roll story" à travers les légendes d’hier et d’aujourd’hui, de Led Zeppelin à Coldplay. Il nous fait aussi découvrir les futurs grands de la scène musicale internationale. Et le vendredi, c'est country !
Midnight blue - Randy Thompson
Fast talking lover - Whiskey Falls
Where do you go ? - The Last Bandoleros
It ain't my fault - Brothers Osborne
You look good - Lady Antebellum
Rock on - Tucker Beathard
A few more cowboys - Toby Keith
Honky tonk somewhere - Garth Brooks
Whole lotta highway - Marty Stuart ( Power - Play )
Nobody to blame - Chris Stapleton
My church - Maren Morris
Blue ain't your color - Keith Urban
It ain't over yet - Rodney Crowell w/ Rosanne Cash & John-Paul White
Better man - Little Big Town