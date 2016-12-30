REPLAY - Le titre "Wanna be that song" de Brett Eldredge est Power Play WRTL Country de Georges Lang du 29 décembre.
De minuit à 1h00, chaque semaine, Georges Lang ressuscite "the rock’n’roll story" à travers les légendes d’hier et d’aujourd’hui, de Led Zeppelin à Coldplay. Il nous fait aussi découvrir les futurs grands de la scène musicale internationale. Et le vendredi, c'est country !
Let it burn - Blackberry Smoke
Honky tonk somewhere - Garth Brooks
Wasted time - Keith Urban
Star of the show - Thomas Rhett
My church - Maren Morris
Love is your name - Steven Tyler
How I'll always be - Tim McGraw
Setting the world on fire - Kenny Chesney & Pink
Wanna be that song - Brett Eldredge (Power-play)
9 to 5 - Dolly Parton
After the gold rush - Harris, Parton, Rondstadt
H.O.L.Y. - Florida Georgia Line
Parachute - Chris Stapleton
Vice - Miranda Lambert
Came here to forget - Blake Shelton
Missing ol' Johnny Cash - Willie Nelson & Merle Haggard w/ Bobby Bare