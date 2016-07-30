Le titre "Vice" de Miranda Lambert est Power-Play de WRTL-Country.
De minuit à 1h00, chaque semaine, Georges Lang ressuscite "the rock’n’roll story" à travers les légendes d’hier et d’aujourd’hui, de Led Zeppelin à Coldplay. Il nous fait aussi découvrir les futurs grands de la scène musicale internationale. Et le vendredi, c'est country !
Lights come on - Jason Aldean
Angels in this town - Eric Paslay
H.O.L.Y. Florida Georgia Line
T. Shirt - Thomas Rhett
If i told you - Darius Rucker
Wasted time - Keith Urban
Church bells - Carrie Underwood
From the ground up - Dan + Shay
Vice - Miranda Lamber (Power-Play)
Make you miss me - Sam Hunt
Road less traveled - Lauren Alaina
Fix - Chris Lane
Record year - Eric Church
Head over boots - Jon Pardi