Le titre "Kill a word" de Kevin Church w/ Rhiannon Giddens est Power-Play de WRTL Country de Georges Lang du 23 février.

publié le 03/03/2017 à 01:00

De minuit à 1h00, chaque semaine, Georges Lang ressuscite "the rock’n’roll story" à travers les légendes d’hier et d’aujourd’hui, de Led Zeppelin à Coldplay. Il nous fait aussi découvrir les futurs grands de la scène musicale internationale. Et le vendredi, c'est country !





California - Big & Rich

Star of the show - Thomas Rhett

Medley the breaker - Little Big Town

Deep south - Josh Turner

What country is - Luke Bryan

Mexico - Danny Worsnop

It ain't my fault - Brothers Osborne

Trouble - Sam Outlaw

Any ol' barstool - Jason Aldean

Kill a word - Kevin Church w/ Rhiannon Giddens (Power - play )

If I needed you - Emmylou Harris w/ Don Williams

That lovin' you feelin' again - Emmylou Harris

The fighter - Keith Urban w/ Carrie Underwood

Body like a back road - Sam Hunt

Let it burn - Blackberry Smoke



eric-church-rhiannon-giddens-kill-a-word-cma