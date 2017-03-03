RTL PRESIDENTIELLE 2017 EMPLOI RTL2 RTL ASTRO ON REFAIT LES COURSES FUN RADIO
À la Bonne Heure !

Le titre "Kill a word" de Kevin Church w/ Rhiannon Giddens est Power-Play de WRTL Country de Georges Lang du 23 février.

REPLAY - Le titre "Kill a word" de Kevin Church w/ Rhiannon Giddens est Power-Play de WRTL Country de Georges Lang du 2 Mars 2017.

Georges Lang
Georges Lang Crédit : Elodie Grégoire

De minuit à 1h00, chaque semaine, Georges Lang ressuscite "the rock’n’roll story" à travers les légendes d’hier et d’aujourd’hui, de Led Zeppelin à Coldplay. Il nous fait aussi découvrir les futurs grands de la scène musicale internationale. Et le vendredi, c'est country !


California - Big & Rich
Star of the show - Thomas Rhett
Medley the breaker - Little Big Town
Deep south - Josh Turner
What country is - Luke Bryan
Mexico - Danny Worsnop
It ain't my fault - Brothers Osborne
Trouble - Sam Outlaw
Any ol' barstool - Jason Aldean
Kill a word - Kevin Church w/ Rhiannon Giddens (Power - play )
If I needed you - Emmylou Harris w/ Don Williams
That lovin' you feelin' again - Emmylou Harris
The fighter - Keith Urban w/ Carrie Underwood
Body like a back road - Sam Hunt
Let it burn - Blackberry Smoke

REPLAY - Le titre "Kill a word" de Kevin Church w/ Rhiannon Giddens est Power-Play de WRTL Country de Georges Lang du 2 Mars 2017.
