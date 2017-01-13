REPLAY - Le titre "It ain't over yet" de Rodney Crowell est Power Play WRTL Country de Georges Lang du 12 janvier.

Crédit : Elodie Grégoire Georges Lang

publié le 13/01/2017 à 01:00

De minuit à 1h00, chaque semaine, Georges Lang ressuscite "the rock’n’roll story" à travers les légendes d’hier et d’aujourd’hui, de Led Zeppelin à Coldplay. Il nous fait aussi découvrir les futurs grands de la scène musicale internationale. Et le vendredi, c'est country !





Seein' red - Dustin Lynch

Let it burn - Blackberry Smoke

Honky tonk somewhere - Garth Brooks

Blue ain't your color - Keith Urban

Everwhere - Mo Pitney

L.A. Woman - Frank Ballard

Luxury liner - Emmylou Harris

It ain't over yet - Rodney Crowell (Power-play)

Somewhere on a beach - Dierks Bentley

Do I make you wanna - Billy Currington

Springsteen (live) - Eric Church

