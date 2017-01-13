REPLAY - Le titre "It ain't over yet" de Rodney Crowell est Power Play WRTL Country de Georges Lang du 12 janvier.
De minuit à 1h00, chaque semaine, Georges Lang ressuscite "the rock’n’roll story" à travers les légendes d’hier et d’aujourd’hui, de Led Zeppelin à Coldplay. Il nous fait aussi découvrir les futurs grands de la scène musicale internationale. Et le vendredi, c'est country !
Seein' red - Dustin Lynch
Let it burn - Blackberry Smoke
Honky tonk somewhere - Garth Brooks
Blue ain't your color - Keith Urban
Everwhere - Mo Pitney
L.A. Woman - Frank Ballard
Luxury liner - Emmylou Harris
It ain't over yet - Rodney Crowell (Power-play)
Somewhere on a beach - Dierks Bentley
Do I make you wanna - Billy Currington
Springsteen (live) - Eric Church