Le titre "It ain't my fault" de Brothers Osborne est Power Play WRTL Country de Georges Lang du 19 janvier.

Crédit : Elodie Grégoire Georges Lang

publié le 20/01/2017 à 01:00

De minuit à 1h00, chaque semaine, Georges Lang ressuscite "the rock’n’roll story" à travers les légendes d’hier et d’aujourd’hui, de Led Zeppelin à Coldplay. Il nous fait aussi découvrir les futurs grands de la scène musicale internationale. Et le vendredi, c'est country !



Girls night out - The Judds

Seein' red - Dustin Lynch

Fast - Luke Bryan

Humble and kind - Tim McGraw

Came here to forget - Blake Shelton

It' ain't over yet - Rodney Crowell w/ Rosanne Cash & John Paul White

How long - Eagles

Let it burn - Blackberry Smoke

It ain't my fault - Brothers Osborne (Power-Play)

Honly tonk badonkadonk - Trace Adkins

Help somebody - Van Zant

The south's gonna do it - The Charlie Daniels Band

Shootin' detroit down - John Rich

San Antone - Dan Seals

