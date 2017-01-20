RTL PRESIDENTIELLE 2017 EMPLOI RTL2 RTL ASTRO ON REFAIT LES COURSES FUN RADIO
À la Bonne Heure !

Le titre "It ain't my fault" de Brothers Osborne est Power Play WRTL Country de Georges Lang du 19 janvier

REPLAY - Le titre "It ain't my fault" de Brothers Osborne est Power Play WRTL Country de Georges Lang du 19 janvier.

La page de l'émission : WRTL Country
Georges Lang
Crédit : Elodie Grégoire
Georges Lang

De minuit à 1h00, chaque semaine, Georges Lang ressuscite "the rock’n’roll story" à travers les légendes d’hier et d’aujourd’hui, de Led Zeppelin à Coldplay. Il nous fait aussi découvrir les futurs grands de la scène musicale internationale. Et le vendredi, c'est country !

Girls night out - The Judds
Seein' red - Dustin Lynch
Fast - Luke Bryan
Humble and kind - Tim McGraw
Came here to forget - Blake Shelton
It' ain't over yet - Rodney Crowell w/ Rosanne Cash & John Paul White
How long - Eagles
Let it burn - Blackberry Smoke
It ain't my fault - Brothers Osborne (Power-Play)
Honly tonk badonkadonk - Trace Adkins
Help somebody - Van Zant
The south's gonna do it - The Charlie Daniels Band
Shootin' detroit down - John Rich
San Antone - Dan Seals

maxresdefault
VOUS AIMEREZ AUSSI
PLUS DE VIDÉOS
Commentaires

Afin d'assurer la sécurité et la qualité de ce site, nous vous demandons de vous identifier pour laisser vos commentaires. Cette inscription sera valable sur le site RTL.fr.

Connectez-vous Inscrivez-vous

fermer
Signaler un abus
Signaler le commentaire suivant comme abusif
500 caractères restants
article
7786826533
Le titre "It ain't my fault" de Brothers Osborne est Power Play WRTL Country de Georges Lang du 19 janvier
Le titre "It ain't my fault" de Brothers Osborne est Power Play WRTL Country de Georges Lang du 19 janvier
REPLAY - Le titre "It ain't my fault" de Brothers Osborne est Power Play WRTL Country de Georges Lang du 19 janvier.
http://www.rtl.fr/culture/musique/le-titre-it-ain-t-my-fault-de-brothers-osborne-est-power-play-wrtl-country-de-georges-lang-du-19-janvier-7786826533
2017-01-20 01:00:00
http://media.rtl.fr/cache/5hKMk7Q-j1LY4ImqRENsFQ/330v220-2/online/image/2014/0422/7771348829_georges-lang.jpg