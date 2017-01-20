REPLAY - Le titre "It ain't my fault" de Brothers Osborne est Power Play WRTL Country de Georges Lang du 19 janvier.
De minuit à 1h00, chaque semaine, Georges Lang ressuscite "the rock’n’roll story" à travers les légendes d’hier et d’aujourd’hui, de Led Zeppelin à Coldplay. Il nous fait aussi découvrir les futurs grands de la scène musicale internationale. Et le vendredi, c'est country !
Girls night out - The Judds
Seein' red - Dustin Lynch
Fast - Luke Bryan
Humble and kind - Tim McGraw
Came here to forget - Blake Shelton
It' ain't over yet - Rodney Crowell w/ Rosanne Cash & John Paul White
How long - Eagles
Let it burn - Blackberry Smoke
It ain't my fault - Brothers Osborne (Power-Play)
Honly tonk badonkadonk - Trace Adkins
Help somebody - Van Zant
The south's gonna do it - The Charlie Daniels Band
Shootin' detroit down - John Rich
San Antone - Dan Seals