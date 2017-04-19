publié le 19/04/2017 à 15:25

Bertha - The Grateful Dead

November Rain - Guns N'Roses

Right place wrong time ( live ) - Dr. John & Bruce Springsteen

Time for bedlam - Deep Purple

Don't know what came over me - Mike + The Mechanics

In my world ( Power-Play) - Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie

Ballad of the dying man - Father John Misty

Lovestrong - Jonathan Wilson

City of New Orleans - Arlo Guthrie

Girl from the north country - Bob Dylan & Johnny Cash

Desert prayer ( part 2 ) - Marty Stuart & Fabulous Superlatives