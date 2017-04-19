Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio

Le Nocturnes du 18 Avril 2017.

REPLAY - Guns N'Roses, Deep Purple, Jonathan Wilson & Arlo Guthrie dans Les Nocturnes de Georges Lang du
mardi soir 18 Avril 2017.

Georges Lang Les Nocturnes Georges Lang
Georges Lang

Bertha - The Grateful Dead
November Rain - Guns N'Roses
Right place wrong time ( live ) - Dr. John & Bruce Springsteen
Time for bedlam - Deep Purple
Don't know what came over me - Mike + The Mechanics 
In my world ( Power-Play) - Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie
Ballad of the dying man - Father John Misty
Lovestrong - Jonathan Wilson
City of New Orleans - Arlo Guthrie
Girl from the north country - Bob Dylan & Johnny Cash
Desert prayer ( part 2 ) - Marty Stuart & Fabulous Superlatives

REPLAY - Guns N'Roses, Deep Purple, Jonathan Wilson & Arlo Guthrie dans Les Nocturnes de Georges Lang du mardi soir 18 Avril 2017.
