La Collection Georges Lang du 31 décembre 2016

REPLAY - Écoutez ou réécoutez La Collection Georges Lang du 31 déc 2016.

> RTL sur son 31 avec Georges Lang - Partie 1 Télécharger

publié le 02/01/2017 à 15:49

Starboy - The Weeknd

Get lucky - Daft Punk

Luxor j'adore - Philippe Katerine (Vincent Perrot)

It's only Rock'nroll (But I like it) (Live Cuba) - The Rolling Stones (Stéphane Carpentier)

Love my life - Robbie Wlliams (Sidonie Bonnec)

Hymn for the week end - Coldplay (Stéphane Bern)

Just give me a reason - Pink (Christine Haas)

Hemmige - Stéphan Eicher (Marc-Olivier Fogiel)

Catch & Release - Matt Simons (Louis Bodin)

Everybody loves somebody - Dean Martin (Michel Cymes)



I feel coming - The Weeknd

Come fly with me (live) - Frank Sinatra & Count Basie (Jade)

Something got me started - Simply Red (Eric Dussart)

Get down on it - Kool & The Gang (Elisabeth Martichoux)

Born to run - Bruce Springsteen - Christophe Pacaud)

Come - Jain (Jacques Expert - Directeur des programmes)

You can't always get what you want - The Friends of Joe Cox (Christèle Rebière)

Porque te vas - Arielle Dombasle (Laurent Ruquier)

24K magic - Bruno Mars