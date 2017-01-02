RTL PRESIDENTIELLE 2017 EMPLOI RTL2 RTL ASTRO ON REFAIT LES COURSES FUN RADIO
La Collection Georges Lang

La Collection Georges Lang du 31 décembre 2016

REPLAY - Écoutez ou réécoutez La Collection Georges Lang du 31 déc 2016.

La page de l'émission : La Collection Georges Lang
RTL sur son 31 avec Georges Lang - Partie 1 Télécharger

Starboy - The Weeknd
Get lucky - Daft Punk
Luxor j'adore - Philippe Katerine (Vincent Perrot)
It's only Rock'nroll (But I like it)  (Live Cuba) - The Rolling Stones (Stéphane Carpentier)
Love my life - Robbie Wlliams (Sidonie Bonnec)
Hymn for the week end - Coldplay (Stéphane Bern)
Just give me a reason - Pink (Christine Haas)
Hemmige - Stéphan Eicher (Marc-Olivier Fogiel)
Catch & Release - Matt Simons (Louis Bodin)
Everybody loves somebody - Dean Martin (Michel Cymes)

I feel coming - The Weeknd
Come fly with me (live) - Frank Sinatra & Count Basie (Jade)
Something got me started - Simply Red (Eric Dussart)
Get down on it - Kool & The Gang (Elisabeth Martichoux) 
Born to run - Bruce Springsteen - Christophe Pacaud)
Come - Jain (Jacques Expert - Directeur des programmes)
You can't always get what you want - The Friends of Joe Cox (Christèle Rebière)
Porque te vas - Arielle Dombasle (Laurent Ruquier)
24K magic - Bruno Mars

