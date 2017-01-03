Katie Melua, Elton John, Tina Turner, Rumer...

REPLAY - Katie Melua, Elton John, Tina Turner et Rumer dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 03 janvier 2017.

Crédit : Romain Boé Georges Lang

par Georges Lang publié le 03/01/2017

Wonderful life - Katie Melua

In my life - George Martin & Sean Connery

Desperado - Diana Krall

Let her down easy - George Michael

Blue eyes - Elton John

Everybody knows about my good thing - The Rolling Stones / Eric Clapton

See saw - Beth Hart & Joe Bonamassa

If you don't know me by now - Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes

I can't stand the rain - Tina Turner

Village ghetto land - Stevie Wonder

A song for you - Donny Hathaway

Sorrow - David Bowie

Love is the answer - Rumer

Yesterday once more - Carpenters

Imagine - John Lennon

Voices - Timothy B.Schmit