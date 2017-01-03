RTL PRESIDENTIELLE 2017 EMPLOI RTL2 RTL ASTRO ON REFAIT LES COURSES FUN RADIO
Katie Melua, Elton John, Tina Turner, Rumer...

REPLAY - Katie Melua, Elton John, Tina Turner et Rumer dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 03 janvier 2017.

La Collection Georges Lang
Georges Lang
Crédit : Romain Boé
Georges Lang
par Georges Lang

Wonderful life - Katie Melua
In my life - George Martin & Sean Connery
Desperado - Diana Krall
Let her down easy - George Michael
Blue eyes - Elton John
Everybody knows about my good thing - The Rolling Stones / Eric Clapton
See saw - Beth Hart & Joe Bonamassa
If you don't know me by now - Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes
I can't stand the rain - Tina Turner
Village ghetto land - Stevie Wonder
A song for you - Donny Hathaway
Sorrow - David Bowie
Love is the answer - Rumer
Yesterday once more - Carpenters
Imagine - John Lennon
Voices - Timothy B.Schmit

par Georges Lang
Suivez Georges Lang sur :
