Judie Tzuke, The Carpenters, et Gerry Rafferty dans La Collection du 27 décembre 2017

publié le 27/12/2017 à 23:59

BABY, IT'S COLD OUTSIDE - ROD STEWART & DOLLY PARTON

LIKE I'M GONNA LOSE YOU - MEGHAN TRAINOR & JOHN LEGEND

WONDERFUL TONIGHT - ERIC CLAPTON

STAY WITH ME TILL DAWN - JUDIE TZUKE

TOO GOOD AT GOODBYES - SAM SMITH

SLOW - RUMER



YESTERDAY ONCE MORE - THE CARPENTERS

FIRE - THE POINTER SISTERS

BAKER STREET - GERRY RAFFERTY

HAPPY ON THE ROAD - CHRIS REA

AFTER MIDNIGHT - J.J. CALE

FINE BY ME - ANDY GRAMMER

IT'S A BEAUTIFUL DAY - MICHAEL BUBLE

THE LADY IS A TRAMP - TONY BENNETT & LADY GAGA

EVERYBODY LOVES SOMEBODY - DEAN MARTIN

IF YOU LEAVE ME NOW - CHICAGO

RIDE LIKE THE WIND - CHRISTOPHER CROSS

MRS. ROBINSON - SIMON & GARFUNKEL

RIKKI DON'T LOSE THAT NUMBER - STEELY DAN

IT WAS A VERY GOOD YEAR - SEAL

IN MY LIFE - THE BEATLES

JUST THE TWO OF US - GROVER WASHINGTON, JR. & BILL WITHERS