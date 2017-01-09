RTL PRESIDENTIELLE 2017 EMPLOI RTL2 RTL ASTRO ON REFAIT LES COURSES FUN RADIO
Les Nocturnes

Johnny Nash, Al Green, Paul Young, Sia...

REPLAY - Johnny Nash, Al Green, Paul Young et Sia dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 09 janvier 2017.

La page de l'émission : La Collection Georges Lang
Georges Lang
Crédit : Romain Boé
par Georges Lang

I can see clearly now - Johnny Nash
Let'em in - Billy Paul
Modern love - David Bowie
Tired of being alone - Al Green
Feel - Robbie Williams
As - George Michael & Mary J.Blige
Oh baby, baby - Smokey Robinson & Ledisi
Don't dream, it's over - Paul Young
Baby grant - Billy Joel & Ray Charles
Carry on - Norah Jones
Sorry seems to be the hardest word - Elton John
Summertime - Janis Joplin
Angel by the wings - Sia
When winter comes - Chris De Burgh
The road to freedom - Chris De Burgh

