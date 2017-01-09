Johnny Nash, Al Green, Paul Young, Sia...

REPLAY - Johnny Nash, Al Green, Paul Young et Sia dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 09 janvier 2017.

Georges Lang

par Georges Lang publié le 09/01/2017 à 23:59

I can see clearly now - Johnny Nash

Let'em in - Billy Paul

Modern love - David Bowie

Tired of being alone - Al Green

Feel - Robbie Williams

As - George Michael & Mary J.Blige

Oh baby, baby - Smokey Robinson & Ledisi

Don't dream, it's over - Paul Young

Baby grant - Billy Joel & Ray Charles

Carry on - Norah Jones

Sorry seems to be the hardest word - Elton John

Summertime - Janis Joplin

Angel by the wings - Sia

When winter comes - Chris De Burgh

The road to freedom - Chris De Burgh