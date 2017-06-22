Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio

Jan & Dean, Them, Ricky Nelson, Paul Anka...dans La Collection du 22 juin 2017

REPLAY - Jan & Dean, Them, Ricky Nelson, Paul Anka dans La Collection du 22 juin 2017

Sherry - The Four Seasons
Surf city - Jan & Dean
Medley - The Beach Boys
Jailhouse rock - Elvis Presley
Heartbreak hotel - Elvis Presley
All shook up - Elvis Presley
Hound dog - Elvis Presley
Shakin' all over - Johnny Kidd & The Pirates
Baby please don't go - Them
Wild thing - The Troggs
Do wah diddy diddy - Manfred Mann
Teenage idol - Ricky Nelson
Crazy love - Paul Anka
Donna - Ritchie Valens
Over the rainbow - Gene Vincent
Venus - Frankie Avalon
Twilight time - The Platters
Roll over beethoven - The Beatles
It's so easy - Buddy Holly
Monday monday - The Mamas And The Papas
Sleep walk - Santo & Johnny






