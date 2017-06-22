Jan & Dean, Them, Ricky Nelson, Paul Anka...dans La Collection du 22 juin 2017

publié le 22/06/2017 à 23:59

Sherry - The Four Seasons

Surf city - Jan & Dean

Medley - The Beach Boys

Jailhouse rock - Elvis Presley

Heartbreak hotel - Elvis Presley

All shook up - Elvis Presley

Hound dog - Elvis Presley

Shakin' all over - Johnny Kidd & The Pirates

Baby please don't go - Them

Wild thing - The Troggs

Do wah diddy diddy - Manfred Mann

Teenage idol - Ricky Nelson

Crazy love - Paul Anka

Donna - Ritchie Valens

Over the rainbow - Gene Vincent

Venus - Frankie Avalon

Twilight time - The Platters

Roll over beethoven - The Beatles

It's so easy - Buddy Holly

Monday monday - The Mamas And The Papas

Sleep walk - Santo & Johnny













