"In case you didn't know" - Brett Young est Power-Play dans WRTL Country du 23 mars 2017 avec Georges Lang

publié le 24/03/2017 à 01:00

De minuit à 1h00, chaque semaine, Georges Lang ressuscite "the rock’n’roll story" à travers les légendes d’hier et d’aujourd’hui, de Led Zeppelin à Coldplay. Il nous fait aussi découvrir les futurs grands de la scène musicale internationale. Et le vendredi, c'est country !



You never can tell ( c'est la vie ) - Emmylou Harris

Big boys - Chuck Berry

Hometown girl - Josh Turner

It ain't my fault - Brothers Osborne

You look good - Lady Antebellum

Lost in California - Little Big Town

California - Big & Rich

Way out west - Marty Stuart

In case you didn't know - Brett Young (Power - Play)

Think a little less - Michael Ray

Baby, let's lay down and dance - Garth Brooks

Any ol' barstool - Jason Aldean

Kill a word - Kevin Church w/ Rhiannon Giddens

Rock on - Tucker Beathard

Dirt on my boots - Jon Pardi



