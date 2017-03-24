RTL PRESIDENTIELLE 2017 EMPLOI RTL2 RTL ASTRO ON REFAIT LES COURSES FUN RADIO
"In case you didn't know" - Brett Young est Power-Play dans WRTL Country du 23 mars 2017 avec Georges Lang

REPLAY - "In case you didn't know" - Brett Young est Power-Play dans WRTL Country du 23 mars 2017 avec Georges Lang

Georges Lang WRTL Country Georges Lang
De minuit à 1h00, chaque semaine, Georges Lang ressuscite "the rock’n’roll story" à travers les légendes d’hier et d’aujourd’hui, de Led Zeppelin à Coldplay. Il nous fait aussi découvrir les futurs grands de la scène musicale internationale. Et le vendredi, c'est country !

You never can tell ( c'est la vie ) - Emmylou Harris
Big boys - Chuck Berry
Hometown girl - Josh Turner
It ain't my fault - Brothers Osborne
You look good - Lady Antebellum 
Lost in California - Little Big Town
California - Big & Rich
Way out west - Marty Stuart
In case you didn't know - Brett Young (Power - Play)
Think a little less - Michael Ray
Baby, let's lay down and dance - Garth Brooks
Any ol' barstool - Jason Aldean
Kill a word - Kevin Church w/ Rhiannon Giddens
Rock on - Tucker Beathard
Dirt on my boots - Jon Pardi

Commentaires

