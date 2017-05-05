Découvrez Ivy
"I like you that way" - Canaan Smith est Power-Play dans WRTL Country du 04 mai 2017 avec Georges Lang.

Georges Lang
Georges Lang Crédit : Elodie Grégoire

She's with me - High Valley
Drive of shame - Brad Paisley w/ Mick Jagger
Ain't going down (til the sun comes up) - Garth Brooks
California - Big & Rich
Way out west - Marty Stuart & Fabul. Superlatives
Behind the bamboo shade - Joe ely
The streets of Nashville - Claudia Church
My church - Maren Morris
I like you that way - Canaan smith (Power-Play)
Fast - Luke Bryan
We went to the beach - Little Big Town 
In case you didn't know - Brett Young
Hometown girl - Josh Turner
Broken Halos - Chris Stapleton

Maren Morris - My Church
LoveYouLikeThat
