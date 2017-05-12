" Good times & summer days " - Eric Chesser est Power-Play dans WRTL Country du 11 mai 2017 avec Georges Lang.

publié le 12/05/2017 à 01:00

H.O.L.Y - Florida Georgia Line

She's with me - High Valley

Girls with guitars - Wynonna

Automatic - Miranda Lambert

American saturday night - Brad Paisley

My church - Maren Morris

Body like a back road - Sam Hunt

If I told you - Darius Rucker

Hometown girl - Josh Turner

Good times & summer days - Eric Chesser ( Power-Play )

It ain't my fault - Brothers Osborne

Where do you go ? - The Last Bandoleros

Crazy - Patsy Cline

Stand by your man - Tammy Wynette

Take me home country roads - John Denver

Folsom Prison blues - Johnny Cash









