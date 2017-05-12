Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio

" Good times & summer days " - Eric Chesser est Power-Play dans WRTL Country du 11 mai 2017 avec Georges Lang.

REPLAY - " Good times & summer days " - Eric Chesser est Power-Play dans WRTL Country du 10 mai 2017 avec George Lang.

Georges Lang WRTL Country Georges Lang
>
Télécharger WRTL Country du 11 mai 2017 Crédit Image : Elodie Grégoire | Crédit Média : Georges Lang | Durée : | Date : La page de l'émission

H.O.L.Y - Florida Georgia Line
She's with me - High Valley
Girls with guitars - Wynonna
Automatic - Miranda Lambert
American saturday night - Brad Paisley
My church - Maren Morris
Body like a back road - Sam Hunt
If I told you - Darius Rucker
Hometown girl - Josh Turner
Good times & summer days - Eric Chesser ( Power-Play )
It ain't my fault - Brothers Osborne
Where do you go ? - The Last Bandoleros
Crazy - Patsy Cline
Stand by your man - Tammy Wynette
Take me home country roads - John Denver
Folsom Prison blues - Johnny Cash




Lire la suite
Vous aimerez aussi
Plus de vidéos
Restez informé
* voir les mentions légales
Commentaires

Afin d'assurer la sécurité et la qualité de ce site, nous vous demandons de vous identifier pour laisser vos commentaires. Cette inscription sera valable sur le site RTL.fr.

Connectez-vous Inscrivez-vous

fermer
Signaler un abus
Signaler le commentaire suivant comme abusif
500 caractères restants
article
7788498183
" Good times & summer days " - Eric Chesser est Power-Play dans WRTL Country du 11 mai 2017 avec Georges Lang.
" Good times & summer days " - Eric Chesser est Power-Play dans WRTL Country du 11 mai 2017 avec Georges Lang.
REPLAY - " Good times & summer days " - Eric Chesser est Power-Play dans WRTL Country du 10 mai 2017 avec George Lang.
http://www.rtl.fr/culture/musique/good-times-summer-days-eric-chesser-est-power-play-dans-wrtl-country-du-11-mai-2017-avec-georges-lang-7788498183
2017-05-12 01:00:00
http://media.rtl.fr/cache/5hKMk7Q-j1LY4ImqRENsFQ/330v220-2/online/image/2014/0422/7771348829_georges-lang.jpg