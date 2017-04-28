"Gold all over the grund" - Brad Paisley est Power-Play dans WRTL Country du 27 avril 2017 avec Georges Lang.

publié le 28/04/2017 à 01:00

Love and war - Brad Paisley w/ John Fogerty

Drive of shame - Brade Paisley w/ Mick Jagger

Somethin' I'm good at - Brett Eldredge

A girl like you - Easton Corbin

Trouble - Sam Outlaw

Back to Us - Rascal Flatts

Broken halos - Chris Stapleton

Hometown girl - Josh Turner

Hurricane - Luke Combs

Gold all over the ground - Brad Paisley ( Power-Play)

Last thing I needed, first thing this morning - Chris Stapleton

lost in California - Littles Big Town

Speak to girl - Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

Body like a back road - Sam Hunt



brad Paisley 2