George Harrison, ZZ Top, Katie Melua, Eric Clapton...
REPLAY - George Harrison, ZZ Top, Katie Melua et Eric Clapton la Collection de Georges Lang du 8 février 2017.
Crying in the rain - Art Garfunkel/ James Taylor
My sweet lord - George Harrison
Heart of gold - Neil Young w/ James Taylor, Linda Rondstadt
Route 66 (live) - Diana Krall & Natalie Cole
Don't get around much anymore - Tony Bennett & Michael Bublé
Sir Duke - Stevie Wonder
I thank you - ZZ Top
Tired of being alone - Al Green
Stairway to heaven - Led Zeppelin
I will be there - Katie Melua
Georgia on my mind - Ray Charles
Tears in heaven - Eric Clapton
Don't give up - Peter Gabriel & Kate Bush