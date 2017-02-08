RTL PRESIDENTIELLE 2017 EMPLOI RTL2 RTL ASTRO ON REFAIT LES COURSES FUN RADIO
Les Nocturnes
1 min de lecture Musique

George Harrison, ZZ Top, Katie Melua, Eric Clapton...

REPLAY - George Harrison, ZZ Top, Katie Melua et Eric Clapton la Collection de Georges Lang du 8 février 2017.

Georges Lang La Collection Georges Lang Georges Lang
Télécharger La Collection du 08 02 17
La page de l'émission
Georges Lang

Crying in the rain - Art Garfunkel/ James Taylor
My sweet lord - George Harrison
Heart of gold - Neil Young w/ James Taylor, Linda Rondstadt
Route 66 (live) - Diana Krall & Natalie Cole
Don't get around much anymore - Tony Bennett & Michael Bublé
Sir Duke - Stevie Wonder
I thank you - ZZ Top
Tired of being alone - Al Green
Stairway to heaven - Led Zeppelin
I will be there - Katie Melua
Georgia on my mind - Ray Charles
Tears in heaven - Eric Clapton
Don't give up - Peter Gabriel & Kate Bush

Musique Collection Fêtes
