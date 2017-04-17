Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio

Fleetwood Mac, Jimmy Helms, Queen, The Beatles...

REPLAY - Fleetwood Mac, Jimmy Helms, Queen et The Beatles dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 17 Avril 2017.

Georges Lang La Collection Georges Lang Georges Lang
>
Télécharger LA COLLECTION DU 17/04/2017 Crédit Image : Elodie Grégoire | Crédit Média : Georges Lang | Durée : | Date : La page de l'émission
Georges Lang

Hold me - Fleetwood Mac
Take it easy - Eagles
Listen to the music - The Doobie Brothers
Don't stop believing - Journey
Rikki, don't lose that number - Steely Dan
After the love has gone - Earth, Wind & Fire
Gonna make you an offer you can't refuse - Jimmy Helms
Ain't no moutain high enough - Diana Ross
Angie - The Rolling Stones
Feel like makin' love - Bad Company
A kind of magic - Queen
I can't stop thinking about you - Sting
Drive my car - The Beatles
Pick up the pieces - Average White Band

Lire la suite
Vous aimerez aussi
Plus de vidéos
Restez informé
* voir les mentions légales
Commentaires

Afin d'assurer la sécurité et la qualité de ce site, nous vous demandons de vous identifier pour laisser vos commentaires. Cette inscription sera valable sur le site RTL.fr.

Connectez-vous Inscrivez-vous

fermer
Signaler un abus
Signaler le commentaire suivant comme abusif
500 caractères restants
article
7788111763
Fleetwood Mac, Jimmy Helms, Queen, The Beatles...
Fleetwood Mac, Jimmy Helms, Queen, The Beatles...
REPLAY - Fleetwood Mac, Jimmy Helms, Queen et The Beatles dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 17 Avril 2017.
http://www.rtl.fr/culture/musique/fleetwood-mac-jimmy-helms-queen-the-beatles-7788111763
2017-04-17 23:59:00
https://media.rtl.fr/cache/408R5O9uUzaaelkkWJGLuA/330v220-2/online/image/2014/0422/7771348888_georges-lang.jpg