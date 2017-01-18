Eagles, Ten C.C, Lou Reed, Seal...

REPLAY - Eagles, Ten C.C, Lou Reed et Seal dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 18 janvier 2017.

Crédit : Romain Boé Georges Lang

par Georges Lang publié le 18/01/2017 à 23:59

Take it easy - Eagles

Crying in the rain - The Everly Brothers

Her town too - James Taylor

I'm not in love - Ten C.C

Cry me a river - Mari Wilson

A song for you - Donny Hathaway

My happiness - Chris Isaak

Summer breeze - Seals & Cofts

Walk on the wild side - Lou Reed

The look of love - Rumer

You get me - Seal

When a man loves a woman - Percy Sledge

It's a man's man's man's world - James Brown

Sweet home Chicago - The Blues Brothers