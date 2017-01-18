Eagles, Ten C.C, Lou Reed, Seal...

REPLAY - Eagles, Ten C.C, Lou Reed et Seal dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 18 janvier 2017.
Take it easy - Eagles
Crying in the rain - The Everly Brothers
Her town too - James Taylor
I'm not in love - Ten C.C
Cry me a river - Mari Wilson
A song for you - Donny Hathaway
My happiness - Chris Isaak
Summer breeze - Seals & Cofts
Walk on the wild side - Lou Reed
The look of love - Rumer
You get me - Seal
When a man loves a woman - Percy Sledge
It's a man's man's man's world - James Brown
Sweet home Chicago - The Blues Brothers