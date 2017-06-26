Eagles, Kid Rock, Diana Krall, Gary Moore...dans La Collection du 26 juin 2017
You are the sunshine of my life - Stevie Wonder
Summer breeze - Seals & Crofts
Ocean bay - Nightshift
Surfer gil - The Beach Boys
Lucy in the sky with diamonds - The Beatles
If you don't know me by now - Harold Mevin & The Blue Notes
(you make me feel like) a natural woman - Aretha Franklin
Nature boy - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Just a song before I go - Crosby Stills & Nash
Take it easy - Eagles
All summer long - Kid Rock
Got to get you into my life - Earth Wind & Fire
Here, there and everywhere - Emmylou Harris
For no one - Diana Krall
Midnight blues (2006) - Gary Moore