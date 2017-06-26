Eagles, Kid Rock, Diana Krall, Gary Moore...dans La Collection du 26 juin 2017

publié le 26/06/2017 à 23:59

You are the sunshine of my life - Stevie Wonder

Summer breeze - Seals & Crofts

Ocean bay - Nightshift

Surfer gil - The Beach Boys

Lucy in the sky with diamonds - The Beatles

If you don't know me by now - Harold Mevin & The Blue Notes

(you make me feel like) a natural woman - Aretha Franklin

Nature boy - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Just a song before I go - Crosby Stills & Nash

Take it easy - Eagles

All summer long - Kid Rock

Got to get you into my life - Earth Wind & Fire

Here, there and everywhere - Emmylou Harris

For no one - Diana Krall

Midnight blues (2006) - Gary Moore





















