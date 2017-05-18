On vous embraque au Festival de Cannes
Dion, The Platters, Elvis Presley, The Cookies,.Dans La Collection du 18 mai 2017

REPLAY - Dion, The Platters, Elvis Presley et The Cookies dans La Collection du 18 mai 2017

The loco-motion - Little Eva
5-4-3-2-1 - Manfred Mann
Happy days - Pratt & Mc Clain
Rock and roll is here to stay - Danny & The Juniors
The wanderer - Dion
He's the great imposter - The Fleetwoods
Sixteen Candles - The Crests
My Prayer - The Platters
Sea of love - Phil Phillips
Tutti frutti - Elvis Presley
Twenty flight rock - Vince Taylor
Race with the devil - Gene Vincent
Surfer girl - The Beach Boys
I started a joke - The Bee Gees
When a man loves a woman - Percy Sledge
Mr.Lonely - Bobby Vinton
Sealed with a kis - Brian Hyland
Words of love - Buddy Holly
Eight days a week - The Beatles
School days - Chuck Berry
Hey ! Baby - Bruce Channel
Chains - The Cookies
Nivram - The Shadows

