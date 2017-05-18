Dion, The Platters, Elvis Presley, The Cookies,.Dans La Collection du 18 mai 2017

publié le 18/05/2017 à 23:59

The loco-motion - Little Eva

5-4-3-2-1 - Manfred Mann

Happy days - Pratt & Mc Clain

Rock and roll is here to stay - Danny & The Juniors

The wanderer - Dion

He's the great imposter - The Fleetwoods

Sixteen Candles - The Crests

My Prayer - The Platters

Sea of love - Phil Phillips

Tutti frutti - Elvis Presley

Twenty flight rock - Vince Taylor

Race with the devil - Gene Vincent

Surfer girl - The Beach Boys

I started a joke - The Bee Gees

When a man loves a woman - Percy Sledge

Mr.Lonely - Bobby Vinton

Sealed with a kis - Brian Hyland

Words of love - Buddy Holly

Eight days a week - The Beatles

School days - Chuck Berry

Hey ! Baby - Bruce Channel

Chains - The Cookies

Nivram - The Shadows

