David Bowie, Norah Jones et Alice Cooper dans La Collection de Georges Lang du 4 juin 2018

publié le 04/06/2018 à 23:59

LET'S DANCE - DAVID BOWIE

GOT TO GET YOU INTO MY LIFE - EARTH, WIND & FIRE

SISTERS ARE DOIN' IT FOR THEMSELVES - EURYTHMICS w/ ARETHA FRANKLIN

YAH MO B. THERE - JAMES INGRAM w/ MICHAEL McDONALD

MOVIN' OUT (ANTHONY'S SONG) - BILLY JOEL

SHORT PEOPLE - RANDY NEWMAN

CHANGE - CHARLIE PUTH & JAMES TAYLOR

PERFECT - ED SHEERAN

CARRY ON - NORAH JONES

ONLY WOMEN BLEED - ALICE COOPER

THE LOAD OUT / STAY (Live) - JACKSON BROWNE

WONDERFUL TONIGHT - ERIC CLAPTON

SAILING - CHRISTOPHER CROSS

EVERYTIME WE SAY GOODBYE - DIANA KRALL