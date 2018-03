" American Rock N' Roll " de Kid Rock est Power - Play dans WRTL-Country du 8 Mars 2018

publié le 09/03/2018 à 01:00

DANCING WITH IRENE - THE LAST BANDOLEROS

CRUISE - FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE

BEST SEAT IN THE HOUSE - BLACKBERRY SMOKE

DON'T GET BETTER THAN THAT - LOCASH

BLUE AIN'T YOUR COLOR - KEITH URBAN

BUTTERFLIES - KACEY MUSGRAVES

AN AMERICAN TRILOGY (LIVE) - ELVIS PRESLEY

WHY I LOVE HER - JOHN MAYNE

AMAZING GRACE (LIVE) - REBA McENTIRE

AMERICAN ROCK N' ROLL - KID ROCK

LEGENDS - KELSEA BALLERINI

YOU MAKE IT EASY - JASON ALDEAN

WRITTEN IN THE SAND - OLD DOMINION

LOST IN CALIFORNIA - LITTLE BIG TOWN

CRAVING YOU - THOMAS RHETT w/ MAREN MORRIS

Kid-Rock-Event-2018-