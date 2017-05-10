Al Green, ZZ Top, Katie Melua, Kid Rock..Dans La Collection du 10 mai 2017

publié le 10/05/2017 à 23:59

Let's stay together - Al Green

I'll be there (Unplugged) - Mariah Carey

She's out of my life - Michael Jackson

Yah mo b. there - James Ingram & Michael McDonald

Superstition - Stevie Wonder

Gimme all your lovin' - ZZ Top

California dreamin' - Diana Krall

Creeque alley - The Mamas And The Papas

Wonderful life - Katie Melua

I believe to my soul - Joss Stone & David Sanborn

How sweet it is ( to be loved by you) - James Taylor

Upside Down - Diana Ross

Miss You - The Rolling Stones

All summer long - Kid Rock









