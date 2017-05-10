Al Green, ZZ Top, Katie Melua, Kid Rock..Dans La Collection du 10 mai 2017
Let's stay together - Al Green
I'll be there (Unplugged) - Mariah Carey
She's out of my life - Michael Jackson
Yah mo b. there - James Ingram & Michael McDonald
Superstition - Stevie Wonder
Gimme all your lovin' - ZZ Top
California dreamin' - Diana Krall
Creeque alley - The Mamas And The Papas
Wonderful life - Katie Melua
I believe to my soul - Joss Stone & David Sanborn
How sweet it is ( to be loved by you) - James Taylor
Upside Down - Diana Ross
Miss You - The Rolling Stones
All summer long - Kid Rock