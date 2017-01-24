Chicago, Procol Harum, Rumer, Lisa Fischer...

REPLAY - Chicago, Procol Harum, Rumer et Lisa Fischer dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 24 janvier 2017.

Crédit : Romain Boé Georges Lang

par Georges Lang publié le 24/01/2017 à 23:59

Hard to day I'm sorry / Get away - Chicago

I wanna be around - Michael Bublé

You rascal, you - Louis Armstrong and Louis Jordan

Dream a little dream of me - Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong

(Sittin' on the) dock of the bay - Michael Bolton

A whiter shade of pale - Procol Harum

Rain and tears - Aphodite's child

Love is the answer - Rumer

Wonderful life - Katie Melua

Carry on - Norah Jones

La vie en rose - Toots Thielemans & Diana Krall

Ne me quitte pas - Nina Simone

Come rain or come shine - Ray Charles

A very good year - Frank Sinatra

Sure on this shining night - Lisa Fischer