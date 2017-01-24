Chicago, Procol Harum, Rumer, Lisa Fischer...

REPLAY - Chicago, Procol Harum, Rumer et Lisa Fischer dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 24 janvier 2017.
Hard to day I'm sorry / Get away - Chicago
I wanna be around - Michael Bublé
You rascal, you - Louis Armstrong and Louis Jordan
Dream a little dream of me - Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong
(Sittin' on the) dock of the bay - Michael Bolton
A whiter shade of pale - Procol Harum
Rain and tears - Aphodite's child
Love is the answer - Rumer
Wonderful life - Katie Melua
Carry on - Norah Jones
La vie en rose - Toots Thielemans & Diana Krall
Ne me quitte pas - Nina Simone
Come rain or come shine - Ray Charles
A very good year - Frank Sinatra
Sure on this shining night - Lisa Fischer