Chicago, Chris Rea, Elvis Presley, Smokie...dans La Collection du 04 juillet 2017

REPLAY - Chicago, Chris Rea, Elvis Presley et Smokie dans La Collection du 04 juillet 2017

Télécharger La Collection du 04 07 17
Saturday in the park - Chicago
Don't dream it's over - Crowded house
Baby, come to me - James Ingram & Patti Austin
Barcelona - Freddie Mercury & Montserrat Caballe
Lay down (candles in the rain) Melanie & Edwin Hawkins Singers
Fool (if you think it's over) - Chris Rea
Memphis train - Melissa Etheridge
Crying in the chapel - Elvis Presley
Can't help falling in love - Elvis Presley
Are you lonesome tonight - Elvis Presley
Knockin' on heaven's door - Guns N'Roses
Change the world - Eric Clapton
Don't play your rock 'N' to me - Smokie
We've got tonight - Bob Seger










