Buddy Knox, Gene Vincent, Dion, James Brown...
REPLAY - Buddy Knox, Gene Vincent, Dion et James Brown dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 9 Mars 2017.
Made to love - The Everly Brothers
Party doll - Buddy Knox
I wanna be the leader - The Marcels
Pretty woman - Roy Orbison
Wooden heart - Elvis Presley
Yesterday man - Chris Andrews
Something else - Eddie Cochran
Race with the devil - Gene Vincent
The wanderer - Dion
La bamba - Ritchie Valens
If I had a hammer - Trini Lopez
Wooly bully - Sam The Sham & The Pharaohs
I got you ( I feel good ) - James Brown
Sloop John B - The Beach Boys
Monday monday - The Mamas & The Papas
You've lost that lovin' feelin' - The Righteous Brothers
I hear a symphony - The Supremes
Don't make me over - Dionne Warwick
Baby, let me take you home - The Animals
Love me do - The Beatles
Stand by me - Ben E. King
Sleep walk - Santo & Johnny