Buddy Holly, The Marcels, Elvis Presley, The Hollies...

REPLAY - Buddy Holly, The Marcels, Elvis Presley et The Hollies dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 19 janvier 2017.

Crédit : Romain Boé Georges Lang

par Georges Lang publié le 19/01/2017 à 23:59

Partager FB TWT GG+ LD Commenter Imprimer

Words of love - Buddy Holly

One fine day - Carole King

Slippin' and slidin' - Little Richard

Blue moon - The Marcels

Only the lonely - Roy Orbison

Lonesome town - Ricky Nelon

Blue moon of Kentucky - Elvis Presley

Twenty flight rock - Eddie Cochran

The twist - Chubby Checker

I only want to be with you - Dusty Springfield

Sweets for my sweet - The Searchers

Zip-a-dee-doo-dah - The Hollies

Do wah diddy diddy - Manfred Mann

(I'm not yours) steppin' stone - The Monkees

Why do fools fall in love - Frankie Lymon & Teenagers

To know him is to love him - The Teddy Bears

Sealed with a kiss - Brian Hyland

The house of the rising sun - The Animals

Medley - The Beach Boys

California dreamin' - The Mamas & The Papas

Last night - The Mar-Keys