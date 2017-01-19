Buddy Holly, The Marcels, Elvis Presley, The Hollies...

REPLAY - Buddy Holly, The Marcels, Elvis Presley et The Hollies dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 19 janvier 2017.
Words of love - Buddy Holly
One fine day - Carole King
Slippin' and slidin' - Little Richard
Blue moon - The Marcels
Only the lonely - Roy Orbison
Lonesome town - Ricky Nelon
Blue moon of Kentucky - Elvis Presley
Twenty flight rock - Eddie Cochran
The twist - Chubby Checker
I only want to be with you - Dusty Springfield
Sweets for my sweet - The Searchers
Zip-a-dee-doo-dah - The Hollies
Do wah diddy diddy - Manfred Mann
(I'm not yours) steppin' stone - The Monkees
Why do fools fall in love - Frankie Lymon & Teenagers
To know him is to love him - The Teddy Bears
Sealed with a kiss - Brian Hyland
The house of the rising sun - The Animals
Medley - The Beach Boys
California dreamin' - The Mamas & The Papas
Last night - The Mar-Keys