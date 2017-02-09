RTL PRESIDENTIELLE 2017 EMPLOI RTL2 RTL ASTRO ON REFAIT LES COURSES FUN RADIO
Buddy Holly, Lee Dorsey, Aaron Neville, The Angels...

REPLAY - Buddy Holly, Lee Dorsey, Aaron Neville et The Angels la Collection de Georges Lang du 9 février 2017.

Georges Lang La Collection Georges Lang Georges Lang
Crédit Image : Romain Boé | Crédit Média : Georges Lang
Georges Lang

Rock and roll is here to stay - Danny & The Juniors
Oh boy - Buddy Holly
Boney moronie - Ritchie Valens
Little red riding hood - The Big Bopper
Hey baby - Bruce Channel
Ya ya - Lee Dorsey
San Francisco - Scott McKenzie
Dedicated to the one I love - The Mamas & The Papas
Tell it like it is - Aaron Neville
Winchester cathedral - The New Vaudeville Band
Bend me shape me - The Amen Corner
Bus stop - The Hollies
My boyfriend's back - The Angels
Hang on sloopy - The McCoys w/ Wolfman Jack
Wooly Bully - Sam The Sham & The Pharaohs
Surfer girl - The Beach Boys
Good luck charm - Elvis Presley
Baby, I love you - The Ronettes
Respect - Otios Redding
Papa's got a brand new bag - James Brown
Coll jerk - The capitols

