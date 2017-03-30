Le nouveau roman de Guillaume Musso
Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, Them, Percy Sledge...

REPLAY - Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, Them et Percy Sledge dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 30 Mars 2017.

Rock and roll is here to stay - Danny & The Juniors
Let's have a party - Wanda Jackson
Peggy Sue - Buddy Holly
I remember you - Frank Ifield
I want to be wanted - Brenda Lee
Great balls of fire - Jerry Lee Lewis
Long tall Sally - Little Richard
School days - Chuck Berry
Almost Grown - Chuck Berry
No particular place to go - Chuck Berry
Promised land - Elvis Presley
Come on - The Rolling Stones
Rock and roll music - The Beatles
Surfin' USA - The Beach Boys
Big boys - Chuck Berry
Only you - The Platters
Since I don't have you - The Skyliners
When a man loves a woman - Percy Sledge 
Goodnight sweetheart, goodnight - The Spaniels
Here comes the night - Them
Poetry in motion - Johnny Tillotson
Breaking up is hard to do - Neil Sedaka
Shadoogie - The Shadows

